Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 945 ($12.35). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,276.78 ($16.68).

Shares of VTY traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,325 ($17.31). The company had a trading volume of 956,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.58. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,336.50 ($17.46).

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders have purchased a total of 53,641 shares of company stock worth $49,679,374 in the last ninety days.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

