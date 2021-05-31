Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,138 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up approximately 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $759,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.37. 455,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,437. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

