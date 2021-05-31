Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $200.34 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

