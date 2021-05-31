Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.78. 6,126,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.