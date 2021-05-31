Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.58. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,776. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

