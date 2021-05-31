Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $227.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.78. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

