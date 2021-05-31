Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $89,381,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

