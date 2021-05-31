Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,129 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

