Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,040. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

