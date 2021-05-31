Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 58.3% in May

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Vaso has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

