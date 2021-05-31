Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

U stock opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. Uranium Participation has a 12 month low of C$3.93 and a 12 month high of C$5.90. The firm has a market cap of C$837.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.91.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Participation will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

