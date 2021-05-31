UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 107,752 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,463,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $544,384,000 after purchasing an additional 204,145 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 87,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $411.92. 2,368,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.