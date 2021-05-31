United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. 595,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

