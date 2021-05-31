Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

UNP stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.73. 1,663,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

