Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

