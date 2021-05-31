Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. TFI International comprises approximately 2.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.