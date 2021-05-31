Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 765,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises about 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,163,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 296,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,824,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

