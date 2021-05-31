Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 765,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises about 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,163,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 296,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,824,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. 1,009,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,560. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

