Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$13.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

Shares of ARX opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$4.36 and a one year high of C$9.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

