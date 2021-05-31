TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,652 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $40,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 390,200 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,282 shares of company stock valued at $11,580,215 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

