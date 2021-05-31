Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,693 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. 337,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,162. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

