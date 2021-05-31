TomoChain (TOMO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.89 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $115.27 million and $11.89 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,542,288 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

