Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) versus 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Financial Comparison

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and 908 Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 5.73 $6.38 billion $19.55 24.02 908 Devices $26.89 million 42.77 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -33.98

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thermo Fisher Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.08% 28.95% 14.58% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Thermo Fisher Scientific and 908 Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 18 0 2.90 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $536.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. 908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.41%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats 908 Devices on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; ImmunoCAP for allergy and asthma tests, and EliA for autoimmunity tests; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment provides laboratory refrigerators and freezers, ultralow-temperature freezers, and cryopreservation storage tanks; temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis instruments; laboratory plastics products; laboratory chemicals; and pharma services. The company offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, third-party distributors, and catalogs under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, and Patheon brands. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

