Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $285,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $469.50. 1,618,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.57 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

