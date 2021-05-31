The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.34 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

