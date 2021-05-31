The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at ATB Capital

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their target price on The Flowr from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of The Flowr stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,755. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The Flowr has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

