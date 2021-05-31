The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.00 and a 200 day moving average of $275.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,107,442 shares of company stock valued at $596,265,056. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

