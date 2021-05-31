The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDRLF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

DDRLF opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

