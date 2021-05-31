Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.