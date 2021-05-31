TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.25.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$27.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$36.94 billion and a PE ratio of 29.92. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.04 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.92.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

