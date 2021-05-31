Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

