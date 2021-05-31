TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 762.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.68 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.48. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

