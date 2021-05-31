TD Capital Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

