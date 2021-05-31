TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

