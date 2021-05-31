Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

