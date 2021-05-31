Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

