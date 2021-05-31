Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 226,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,695 shares of company stock worth $1,683,834 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

