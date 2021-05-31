Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 226,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.18.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,695 shares of company stock worth $1,683,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

