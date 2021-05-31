T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

TROW stock opened at $191.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

