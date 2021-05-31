Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

