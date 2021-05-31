Summit X LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

