Summit X LLC Buys New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $93.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.