Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,411.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,332.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,017.26. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

