Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

SUM traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.82. 1,048,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

