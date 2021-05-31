Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.