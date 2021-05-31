Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $102.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

