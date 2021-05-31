Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

