Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 37.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.