Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 522 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $346.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.61. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,032 shares of company stock worth $68,747,405. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

