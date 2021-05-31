Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.